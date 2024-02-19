JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.03. 8,152,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,838,055. The company has a market cap of $515.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,819. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

