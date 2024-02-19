Kava Price Hits $0.78 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $845.96 million and $19.04 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00076232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026937 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00020396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007481 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000858 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,683 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

