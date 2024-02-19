Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KMP.UN. CIBC increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian downgraded Killam Apartment REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$20.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$22.14.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Killam Apartment REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of KMP.UN opened at C$19.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.83. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.36 and a 12 month high of C$19.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

