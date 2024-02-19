Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,746 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Kimberly-Clark worth $141,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.29. 1,731,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,270. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.37 and a 200 day moving average of $122.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark



Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

