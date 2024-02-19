KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,431,000 after buying an additional 153,752 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC stock traded up $8.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $661.35. 1,060,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,870. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $677.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $592.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.99. The company has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

