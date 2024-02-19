KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $20,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $661.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $677.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.99.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

