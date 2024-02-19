Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Cut by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,869 shares of company stock worth $19,564,912. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $926.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $804.14 and its 200-day moving average is $710.19. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $467.02 and a one year high of $955.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

