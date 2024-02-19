Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,332,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,342 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties makes up approximately 2.7% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $60,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $129,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,404,000 after buying an additional 1,278,566 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,260,000 after buying an additional 1,201,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.19. 2,536,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,958. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.