Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $144.55 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,194,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,087 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 6.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Digital Realty Trust worth $144,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 24.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 609,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 120,045 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after purchasing an additional 394,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,595,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $12.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.22. 6,572,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.66. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $149.07.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.21.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

