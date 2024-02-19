Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $27.75 Million Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,727,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,557 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.24% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $27,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $410,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,316,000 after acquiring an additional 722,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after acquiring an additional 337,143 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,119,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,739. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HST. HSBC assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

