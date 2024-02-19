Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $47.74 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029,054 shares during the quarter. Apartment Income REIT makes up approximately 2.1% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 1.06% of Apartment Income REIT worth $47,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.68. 895,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

