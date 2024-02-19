Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

CPT stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.16. 966,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,773. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $120.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.14. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CPT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Camden Property Trust

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.