Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $71.49 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,393 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises 3.2% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.20% of Simon Property Group worth $71,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $150.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

