Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 813,045 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 813,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $98,850,000. Extra Space Storage makes up about 4.4% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.38% of Extra Space Storage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,823,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,581,000 after buying an additional 2,094,409 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $173,621,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 233,362.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,940,000 after buying an additional 1,323,167 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EXR traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.57. 1,788,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,742. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.