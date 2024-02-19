Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,885 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up 1.7% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.22% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $38,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 460,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $2,936,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 560,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,674,000 after acquiring an additional 194,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $162.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 940.76%.

In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

