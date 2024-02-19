Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 113,241 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,378,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,241 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $16,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PK. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,673,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,124. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,377.78%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

