Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 1,900,997 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900,997 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,255,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,975,000 after purchasing an additional 68,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,343,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,701,000 after acquiring an additional 272,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,294,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,871,000 after acquiring an additional 388,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,821,000 after acquiring an additional 68,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,924,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,988,000 after purchasing an additional 61,127 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $17.32. 1,620,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,748. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

