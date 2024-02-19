Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 71,755 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,755 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 1.13% of National Health Investors worth $25,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 11,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,067. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $59.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

