Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut shares of Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LICY

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Li-Cycle

LICY opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

In other Li-Cycle news, CFO Debbie Simpson sold 81,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $33,556.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,553.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,359 shares of company stock worth $63,438. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 11.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 135.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 5.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 30.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.