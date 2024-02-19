Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) PT Raised to $280.00 at KeyCorp

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $232.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $249.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $152.36 and a 52-week high of $252.98.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,627,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after acquiring an additional 508,198 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,479,000 after acquiring an additional 424,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,885,000 after acquiring an additional 266,838 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

