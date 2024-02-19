Litecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.30 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $71.37 or 0.00137363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and approximately $303.24 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007931 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,224,025 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

