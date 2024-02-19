Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $334.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $334.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LAD. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $340.40.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $291.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.15. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.51%.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,976,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 676,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,703,000 after purchasing an additional 343,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,370,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 247,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

