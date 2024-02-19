Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Shares of LAC opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Motors Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC now owns 30,004,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $17,582,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 395.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 844,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 461,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

