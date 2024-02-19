Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,966 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,343 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.31% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,143,000 after acquiring an additional 223,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,501,000 after acquiring an additional 307,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,105,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after buying an additional 976,101 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,269,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,720,000 after buying an additional 76,485 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ LOB opened at $39.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $119.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.36 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOB

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,473.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.