Locus Chain (LOCUS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $41.84 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Locus Chain has a market cap of $41.84 million and approximately $279,389.90 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

