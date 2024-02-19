LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVMUY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Down 0.7 %
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.1958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.