LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVMUY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $175.37 on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $200.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.1958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

