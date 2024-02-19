LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $45,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.70. 1,869,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,136. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

