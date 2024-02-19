M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Price Performance

MDC stock opened at $62.22 on Thursday. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.55.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 574.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 25,456 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 59,760 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

