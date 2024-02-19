MagnetGold (MTG) Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $53.48 million and $1,300.24 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

