Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $40,955.88

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $36.03 million and approximately $40,955.88 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00015769 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,151.07 or 1.00097236 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001032 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00173634 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000824 USD and is up 3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $37,613.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.