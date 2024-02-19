Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Manitowoc Stock Down 9.4 %

Manitowoc stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $464.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.11. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 1,292.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 516,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 479,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 2,304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 404,951 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 381,183 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

