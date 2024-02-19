Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$33.00 at National Bankshares

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

MFC stock opened at C$33.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$23.69 and a 12-month high of C$33.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

