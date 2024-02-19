Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Raised to Buy at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has C$36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$33.00. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.00.

MFC stock opened at C$33.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.75. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$23.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 22.91. The firm has a market cap of C$60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

