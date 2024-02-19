Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

