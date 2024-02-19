Martin Currie Ltd. Grows Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for about 2.1% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.14% of JD.com worth $57,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 833,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,433,000 after purchasing an additional 528,663 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 95.6% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,345,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after buying an additional 657,500 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in JD.com by 12.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 62,129 shares during the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd boosted its position in JD.com by 111.7% during the second quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 379,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of JD.com by 1,328.6% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,662,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,948,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $53.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

