Martin Currie Ltd. Has $30.61 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Martin Currie Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,906 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up 1.1% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.51% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $30,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $51.20. 4,390,875 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

