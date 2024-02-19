Martin Currie Ltd. Has $528,000 Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded down $3.18 on Monday, hitting $227.66. The stock had a trading volume of 206,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,227. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $335.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

