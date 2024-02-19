Martin Currie Ltd. Has $68.46 Million Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,976 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Credicorp comprises 2.4% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of Credicorp worth $68,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAP traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.21. The stock had a trading volume of 392,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,033. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $173.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research analysts have commented on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.40.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

