Martin Currie Ltd. Has $72.46 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Martin Currie Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 243,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises 2.6% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $72,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 59.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.20.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ANSS traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $329.85. 444,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,958. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.