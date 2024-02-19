Martin Currie Ltd. Has $92.74 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Martin Currie Ltd. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 3.3% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $92,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $468.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $439.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $435.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.44. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $474.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

