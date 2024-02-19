Martin Currie Ltd. Increases Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after acquiring an additional 800,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 68,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

EWY stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.19. 2,395,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,085. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $67.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

