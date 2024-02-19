Martin Currie Ltd. Purchases 2,341 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $13,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,034,000 after acquiring an additional 47,889 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 13.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,437,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,329,000 after acquiring an additional 419,838 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 38.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,203,000 after acquiring an additional 102,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TER traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average of $99.15. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

