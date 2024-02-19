Martin Currie Ltd. Trims Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Martin Currie Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. EPAM Systems makes up about 1.6% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $44,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $10.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $311.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,706. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $341.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.54.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

