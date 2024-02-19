Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $546.62.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $539.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $550.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

