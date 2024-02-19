Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $610.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $550.00 to $610.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $546.62.

MLM stock opened at $539.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $503.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.33. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $550.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

