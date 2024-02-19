Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $12.86.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
