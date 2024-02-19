Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $12.86.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

