Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,611 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.2% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $177,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MA
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
