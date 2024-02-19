McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 567,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.8% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $149,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $292.02. 2,837,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,233. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $211.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.95.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

