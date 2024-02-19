McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is Brandes Investment Partners LP’s 5th Largest Position

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. McKesson makes up approximately 2.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $126,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,064,000 after buying an additional 122,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after buying an additional 187,371 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in McKesson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,447,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MCK traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $511.06. 738,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,330. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $519.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $479.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.54.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

