Medallion Financial (MFIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Medallion Financial to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.18. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

